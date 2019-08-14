Frema Busia should be grateful a school has been named after her father-Lecturer

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Isaac Brako, has slammed daughter of late Dr. Abrefa Busia, Frema Busia over her “unguarded” comments following the renaming of the University of Mines and Energy after her late father.

Frema Busia had said the naming of the school after her late father was not befitting enough.

She said the school was of low standard and quack hence authorities should rescind the decision In naming it after her father.

She had suggested the University of Ghana to be named after the father.

But commenting on the issue, the lecturer said the lady goofed and must apologise.

Dr. Brako told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the naming of the school after the late father is befitting hence she should be proud instead of being petty.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the weekend commended the University of Mines and Energy over their decision to rename the newly established University located in the late former Prime Minister’s home region of Bono after the latter.

Despite the opposition from some individuals, the lecturer described as laudable the recognition by the school to name the school after the late Prime Minister.

He said the late prime minister contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

