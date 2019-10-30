Free SHS will continue to be free for all, whether poor or rich-Gov’t to ISSER

The government of Ghana has maintained that the free Senior School policy will continue to be free for every Ghanaian child whether from a rich or poor background.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it is the official position of the government that every Ghanaian child should benefit from free quality education from the basic to secondary level.

His response is coming after the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research at the University of Ghana asked government to review the policy.

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute Dr. Charles Ackah says the government needs to take a hard look at some of its expenditures in the face of domestic revenue shortfall.

Speaking at ISSER’s launch of the 2018 State of the Ghanaian Economy and the 2019 Mid Year Review, Dr. Ackah explains that the government needs to review its spending as a number of the new initiatives don’t add to growth.

“We are asking government to look at efficiency on the expenditure side and prioritize efficiency. We have seen that the government is sacrificing capital expenditure for goods and services. The capital expenditure is needed for growth…as this is the money that goes into infrastructure development etc.

Government is rather spending money on so many initiatives…if you don’t have enough resources, shouldn’t we begin to discuss the Free SHS program and look at whether it should be free for everybody or whether we should go and do proper targeting and support the poorest households”.

But, the Minister reacting to the comments said it is the position that the policy is a heritage every Ghanaian child must benefit from hence there is no decision to target, rather the policy will continue to be free for all.

The government has also set aside approximately ¢195m to cover the first-term bill for SHS students.

Out this figure, ¢61 million which is 20% of feeding amount for third-year students has been released. A further ¢14 million is expected to be wired next week to take care of purchase of perishable foods.

Another ¢85m has been earmarked to pay fees of second-year students and¢95million for fresh students in first year.

The government has footed the bill of every single student in Senior High School, making it the most expensive educational policy in Ghana.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

