Free SHS is indeed free; Nana Addo must be commended-Parents & Beneficiaries

Some parents and first-time beneficiaries of government’s flagship education policy, free senior high school, have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise.

Speaking on newly introduced political show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with Uncle Bright, the parents and beneficiaries said they were extremely happy to have benefitted.

The parents indicated but for the free SHS, their wards would have stayed home.

“I brought my ward to school and I must say I have not paid a penny. I am happy the presider has fulfilled his promise to implement free SHS, ” a parent said.

Another parent also confirmed he paid nothing to have his ward admitted as a boarder.

He expressed gratitude to the president saying, the president has done well. My ward has been admitted without paying anything. This is a positive initiative and we must commend the president for that.

Some of the beneficiaries who expressed their excitement promised to perform better to ensure that the resources put into the policy does not go waste.

The Ghana Education Service few weeks ago announced to the press that an estimated 490,000 students qualified for free Senior High School policy which is in its third year of implementation.

They qualified out of the 514,215 students whose results were released to the GES from West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The government has also set aside approximately ¢195m to cover the first-term bill for SHS students.

Out the figure, ¢61 million which is 20% of feeding amount for third-year students has been released.

A further ¢14 million is expected to be wired next week to take care of purchase of perishable foods.

Another ¢85m has been earmarked to pay fees of second-year students and ¢95million for fresh students in first year. These monies, he said will be disbursed next week.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

