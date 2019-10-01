Odd News

Fowl play: Police called after goose smashes through taxi window in Nottinghamshire

It sounded like a wild goose chase, but police in Nottinghamshire really did find the bird in the back of a taxi after it smashed through its window.

The force said they received a call about a goose flying into a car in the Radford area, a few miles from Nottingham.

In a post on Twitter, Radford Road Police said: “When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it.”

The force joked on social media that the bird may have been heading to the Nottingham Goose Fair, an annual event which takes place in the area in the first week of October.

The force said the goose was taken to a local vet, while the taxi driver had to repair the damage to his vehicle.

Source: Skynews

