Founders Day Celebration is the true history of Ghana, let’s accept it & move forward-NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of International Affairs, Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso, has justified reasons for the celebration of August 4, as a public holiday.

Speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he said, the celebration recognises the efforts of all the individuals who fought for Ghana’s independence.

He said the struggle towards Ghana’s independence was not an individual affair but a collective one fought by different personalities.

He explained the efforts played by these founders, paved way for Ghana’s declaration on March 6, 1957.

He mentioned Names such as Paa Grant, JB Danquah, and Victor Owusu among others who scarified their resources and energy to ensure that Ghana the then Gold Coast, had independence.

He said the August 4 celebration would serve as a reflection for Ghana’s true history.

He stressed, ”Nkrumah cannot be the sole founder of Ghana. He [Nkrumah] was invited to come over and help with the struggle and so he cannot be the founder. It is Founders Day and not Founder’s Day. An individual cannot develop a nation; an individual cannot be the sole founder of a nation. It is Founders Day, let us accept the true history and move on.’’

President Akufo-Addo in commemoration of the Founders’ Day celebration emphasized the need for Ghanaians to recognize the collective efforts played by key stakeholders towards the liberation of Ghana.



The President in a Facebook post to mark the Founders’ day called on Ghanaians to also rise above partisan considerations and set the records straight.



“We acknowledge the role played by successive generations of Ghanaians towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism. It is time we rose above partisan considerations, set the records straight, recognize the collective efforts in gaining our freedom and independence from colonial rule, and do right by our history.”



“I wish all Ghanaians a happy Founders’ Day, and once again, I salute and pay tribute to all Senior Citizens in every part of the country today,” he said.





It would be recalled that in 1874, Great Britain colonized Ghana then referred to as the Gold Coast.



But after Britain was weakened by World War II, there was a rising desire for independence, with Ghana becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence, on 6 March 1957.



August 4th marks two important milestones in Ghana’s history.



Firstly, August 4th is the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred “Paa” Grant.

