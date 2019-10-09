Founder of Capital Bank slapped with 26 charges over bank collapse

Founder of collapsed Capital Bank Ato Essien has been slapped with 26 charges by the government over his role in the fall of the bank.

He was charged alongside three others at the High Court on Wednesday.

The others include Fitzgerald Odonkor, Tetteh Nettey and Kate Quartey-Papafio who were all executives of the bank.

The charges include conspiracy to steal citing Mr Ato Essien and Tettey Nettey acting together between October and November 2015 in Accra to steal ¢100 million belonging to Capital Bank.

There was also the charge of abetment which cited Mr Odonkor assisting Mr Ato Essien and Mr Nettey to dishonestly appropriate Capital Bank’s ¢100 million between the same timeline.

The four were also cited for laundering money between October and November in 2015 in Accra as they converted ¢100 million knowing it was proceeds of crime.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

