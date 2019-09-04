Fmr Prez Mahama calls on SA govt to take responsibility for xenophobic attacks

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the xenophobic attacks in South Africa as an that is contrary to efforts at continental integration.

The former president in a post said persons behind these attacks are ignorant of the continental solidarity that was required to defeat apartheid and give birth to the new South African nation.

He has therefore called on the South African government to take responsibility for these inhuman actions and implement urgent steps to prevent these attacks from recurring in the future.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

