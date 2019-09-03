General News

Fix our poor road or don’t come & campaign here-Odikro of Gomoa Adzentem

The Odikro of Gomoa Adzentem in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Obrempong Asare Andoh, has warned the current government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo to fix their deplorable road network before making an attempt to campaign in the area in 2020.

According to the traditional leader, Gomoa Adzentem is a farming community but access to a good road is a major challenge making the people very poor since all their harvests were left to rot due to the deplorable state of their roads.

Nana Obrempong has also charged the government to provide them with a factory as part of the one district one factory promise in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment youth in Gomoa Adzentem and its environs.

He finally charged the Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Kojo Asemani, to speak in parliament about their deplorable state of the road and stop deceiving them saying the road is in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, some of the residents in Gomoa Adzentem have also supported the call by the ruler stressing on the need to have it fixed.

By: Nana Yaw Asare

