Five suspects arrested in connection to the murder of a policewoman

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the female police officer at Kumbungu on Tuesday.

According to details available, one of the suspects sustained gunshots wound during the operation that led to their arrest.

The team was said to have retrieved the two stolen weapons from the team at a snap checkpoint and the camouflage military uniform the alleged robbers wore for the operation from the room of one of the suspects.

The police have promised a GhC10,000 reward to informants who will help arrest the culprits.

The incident occurred at about 8:45 pm, July 30, 2019, when an oncoming ash coloured saloon car was signaled to stop on approaching the checkpoint where about four occupants of the salon car reportedly armed and dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at the deceased, killing her instantly.

Another female police officer in an attempt to take cover stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were reportedly taken by the robbers.

The third officer who had then taken cover, reportedly fired at the robbers but they managed to escape with the two weapons.

The Regional Commander accompanied by other officers visited the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood

