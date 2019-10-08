Sports

FIFA extends mandate of GFA Normalisation Committee

0

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has extended the mandate of the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) to enable the NC supervise the upcoming GFA Elections.

The second mandate of the Normalisation Committee expired on September 30, 2019.

You might also like..

I’II appeal my disqualification-Palmer reacts

GFA Prez Race: Palmer Disqualified

However, in view of the upcoming GFA elections, FIFA has extended the Normalisation Committee’s mandate up to November 17, 2019, to enable it to complete the process of electing a new President and Executive Committee.

Credit: ghanafa.org

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

I’II appeal my disqualification-Palmer reacts

Sports

GFA Prez Race: Palmer Disqualified

Sports

Osei Palmer rallies support to Reform Ghana Football as GFA Prez

Sports

Footballer sacked after stealing teammate’s £62,000 watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: