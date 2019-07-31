Female Police Officer shot dead by robbers

A female police officer has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers in the Northern Region.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe to rainbowradioonline.com that the deceased female officer was on duty Tuesday June 30, 2019 when she was shot dead by the suspected robbers.



The deceased he noted was on duty at the Kumbungu Road checkpoint near Star Oil Filing Station when an oncoming saloon car was signaled to stop upon approaching the barrier.



But the occupants of the saloon car who were said to be four in number and dressed in military camouflage, with face masks shot at the deceased, killing her instantly, he narrated.



Another officer who was also on duty is said to have run for cover leaving behind her weapon, which the suspects took along with them together with that of the deceased officer.



A third officer who was also at the barrier, shot at the robbers but they managed to escape with the two weapons.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary.