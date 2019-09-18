Female celebrities have blocked their marriage with lifestyle & expensive standards-Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has argued that the majority of Ghanaian celebrities have remained unmarried because they took things for granted during their formative years.

In his view, some of them had no idea of how great they were going to become hence did things anyhow and that has affected them negatively.

The counsellor speaking on GH Entertainment on Saturday said some celebrities took marriage fro granted and engaged in acts that prevented suitors from coming for them.

He said some have regretted their actions because they are now yearning for marriage but they are getting it.

He also argued that when two celebrities marry, their marriage would never last on the premise that the two of them feel big in their shoes and would never show any sign of humility.

The two he said would go into the professional competition and that kills the marriage.

‘’That is why when two doctors marry, the marriage collapses, that is when two nurses marry, their marriage collapses because they are in professional competition at the expense of their marriage.’’

He encouraged celebrities to examine their choices before marrying because if ‘’you don’t know how to choose, your marriage will collapse’’.

The man of God noted some celebrities have also set standards that scare men away from them, a situation that has prevented interested suitors from marrying them.

He said we cannot marry these ladies because w e do not have what it takes to meet the standards they have set for themselves.

He said for people to get their choice of Mr. Right or Miss Right, they must first become the right choice before they can get the ‘’perfect choice’’ they search for.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

