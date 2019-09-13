General News

Family of 3, murdered & burnt beyond recognition

0

A family of three have been murdered and burnt beyond recognition at Ningo Prampram of the Greater Accra Region.

The bizarre incident has been attributed to a land dispute.

The incident reportedly happened around 8 pm on Thursday.
The victims were burnt beyond recognition, Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered.

The family, a man, his wife and their five-year-old son were allegedly shot by an unknown assailant who drove them in the pickup to their farm where he allegedly set them ablaze.

You might also like..

Gov’t submits Ayawaso findings for publication &…

‘Man, 40, beheads boy, 6, for rituals’

The assailants allegedly shot them dead and set their vehicle, a pick-up truck with registration number GW 8970 V, in which they were travelling on fire.

According to reports, the family were on their way to fetch water for domestic chores after the day’s work when they were allegedly shot by the unknown persons.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Gov’t submits Ayawaso findings for publication & gazetting

General News

‘Man, 40, beheads boy, 6, for rituals’

General News

EC breaching regulations for voter exhibition exercise-NDC MP

General News

We’re no longer on strike-NAGRAT

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: