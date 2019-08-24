Fameye cannot leave my label until his contract has expired-Ogidi

CEO of OGB Music and Ogidi Brown Enterprise Ogidi Brown had disclosed Fameye is still under OGB Music and that no other record label can claim ownership of his artiste without his consent.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on weekend vibes on Rainbow Radio 87.5, the sensational musician disclosed that there is a case currently pending in court concerning Fameye leaving his record label.

According to Ogidi Brown, he signed Fameye under his record label for 5years and he still has 4years more remaining under OGB Music.

However, the musician said revealed CEO of AMG Music Criss Waddle has not contacted him in the quest to sign Fameye to AMG records.

Ogidi Brown is currently out with an amazing masterpiece which he calls Favor and it features sensational musician Kofi Kinata.



By: Christopher Agbodo Ranson

