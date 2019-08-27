Evron R. Huges Foundation to support young persons in STEM

A Foundation owned by Evron R. Hughes, The Evron R. Hughes Foundation for Enterprise has opened applications for its maiden ERH STEMFELLOWSHIP.

The foundation says the applications are opened to young Ghanaians who are seeking to further their careers or interests in the Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and related fields.

The primary target of the Fellowship are young Ghanaian graduates in STEM who are in-between their National Service and the workplace or entrepreneurship, offering them a “gap year” opportunity within which they can explore their interests and passions through Internships, Mentorships, Access to Startup Labs and Events, and undertake a Project Work centred around their own business ideas while receiving a monthly stipend for the year.

The Foundation is hopeful that the ERH STEM FELLOWSHIP will contribute positively to the acceleration and growth of young Ghanaians in STEM, and overall, to the development of our country.

The Evron R. Hughes Foundation For Enterprise’s ERH STEM Fellowship is aimed at nurturing young Ghanaians in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The full-time Fellowship is for 12 months combining Internships, Mentorship, Project Work and access to Start-Up Labs and Events worth thousands of cedis in addition to a monthly stipend. The project work will cover the development or refinement of concepts towards a fundable business plan in the sciences and technology, including devices, applications and services. Entry is open to young Ghanaians not more than 25 years old and who would have completed their National Service not more than two years before assumption of the Fellowship.

Applications are now open till September 30, 2019.

To apply, applicants are to prepare a ONE-PAGE ‘’PERSONAL STATEMENT’’ indicating why ‘’you will be a suitable fellow, the preliminary idea for your project work and how this can solve a market and/or social need and upload it at www.evronhughes.com/fellowships.

The ERH Foundation for Enterprise is an equal opportunities organisation and the Fellowship is open to applicants of all economic, social, gender and religious background.

Mr Hughes is an active commentator on socio-economic issues on Facebook.

He describes himself as an Investment Banker, Economist, and a Political Strategist.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

