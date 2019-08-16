Energy Commission reiterates need for behaviourial change towards energy preservation

The Associate Programs Officer-Energy Efficiency and Climate Change at the Energy Commission, Mr. Samuel Frimpong, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to preserve energy.

He said there was the need for Ghanaians to be conscious and change their behaviours since it was the only way through which we could achieve energy efficiency.

He explained that the path towards sustainable energy requires that we adopt technological advancements and conservation of energy.

He said technological interventions are reliable but could only materialize when citizens adjust their energy consumption behaviours.

He admonished Ghanaians not misuse energy but always put their power off when not required.

He said over the years, the commission led campaigns to conserve energy in Ghana, with focus on domestic users, ministries, departments and other agencies across the country.

He indicated the failure to preserve energy places a heavy burden on the national grid.

He said with the change in climate and its associated negative impacts and the energy crisis that we face as a nation, there was the need take energy conversation seriously, managing the energy available to us and cutting off bad practices and behaviours that waste energy.

Few years ago, Ghana saved about 400 gigawatts of electricity power through the Refrigerator Energy Efficiency Program.

Commenting on the program, he said Ghanaians should desist from purchasing second hand regenerators and buy new ones that have been labeled and met the standards.

He said every refrigerator was manufactured to have a life span of ten years hence Ghanaians should adopt the behaviours of disposing off their worn-out fridges.

He said Ghana through a Legislative Instrument (LI) 1993 (2008) placed a ban on the importation of second hand fridges into the country.

According to him, the ban was enforced because used refrigerators consumed a lot of electricity.

A refrigerator contains a compressor, which loses 10 percent of its efficiency when it works for a year, explaining that the energy consumption of a used refrigerator doubles when it works for 10 years.

He said after the ban was enforced, importers came to appeal for an extension to allow them to sell all old consignments they had, but the importers were still trading in the business.

The Ghana Standards Authority, working with the Energy Commission came out with GS IEC 62552:2007 as the standards to be used for refrigerating appliances whether imported or manufactured locally for use in Ghana.

To give the standards the needed legal backing, the Minister for

Energy, on the advice of the Energy Commission caused to be enacted by parliament two legislative instruments (LIs). The first to be passed in 2008 was “Energy Efficiency (Prohibition of Manufacture, Sale or

Importation of Incandescent Filament Lamp, Used Refrigerator label

Used refrigerator market Refrigerator, Used Refrigerator-Freezer, Used Freezer and Used Air-conditioner) Regulations 2008” (LI 1932).

This legislative instrument made it illegal to import any used refrigerating

appliance into the country. It was soon followed by the “Energy Efficiency Standards and Labelling (Household Refrigerating Appliances) Regulations, 2009” (LI1958) as amended in LI 1970.

The law prohibiting the importation of used fridges was also vigorously enforced resulting in confiscation of 30,000 pieces of used appliances between July 2013 and December 2015.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

