Ekow Ewusi’s suspension not mischievous but justified-NPP

The Central regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have justified the suspension of its 1st Vice Chairman Horace Ekow Ewusi.

The party has also rubbished claims of victimisation levelled against them by the suspended officer and his supporters.

At a press briefing today [Wednesday] leadership of the party said the chairman was handed his indefinite suspension after process was followed.

Mr. Ewusi according to the party failed to cooperate with leadership despite the opportunity given him to clear his name.

“Mr Ewusi was given a week to respond to the letter, but the one week elapsed without Mr Ewusi replying to the letter. The regional chairman himself sent Mr Ewusi a reminder and yet he did not respond. The issue came up for discussion at later date at a regional officers meeting, where there was a consensus that the suspended regional first vice chairman responded to the letter, which he pledged to do within a week, but he never honored his pledge.

“It was on the base of this gross indiscipline exhibited by Mr Ewusi that the regional chairman directed me the regional secretary to refer Mr Ekow Ewusi’s refusal to respect honor and respond to party letters and directives and Edward Okraku’s petition to the regional disciplinary committee for a fair hearing and investigation. Upon Mr Awusi’s refusal to appear before the regional disciplinary committee, the disciplinary committee in its report to the regional executive committee recommended that Mr Awusi be suspended indefinitely,” regional Secretary Richard Takyi Mensah told the media at a press conference Wednesday.

A group of concerned chairpersons of the incumbent New Patriotic Party in the Central region in a statement released this week described the suspension as illegal, mischievous and one which seem to settle a personal interest.

“The suspension was unilaterally first threatened and pronounced on the regional executives’ platform by the chairman, Robert Kutin, during some of his exchanges and writeups on the Regional Executive platform on 3rd July 2019. What was even more shocking was the blatant allegation by the regional Chairman to the effect that there are some national party authorities and powers protecting and shielding Ekow Ewusi from his criminal conduct. This allegation, we feel is most unfortunate, divisive, too personal and an affront to our National Executives”, part of the statement read.

The decision for Ewusi’s suspension was taken on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, by the Regional Executives Committee when they met in Cape Coast to consider the recommendations made by the Regional Disciplinary Committee after it inquired into the allegations levelled against him by one Edward Okraku Adum.

The Regional Disciplinary Committee of the NPP Chaired by Prof. I. K. Sam-Amoah had recommended to the Regional Executives Committee of the party to suspend Ewusi from his position indefinitely.

The Disciplinary Committee had contended in its report that Ekow Ewusi failed to appear before it for hearing despite providing him the platform to speak to the issues at stake.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

