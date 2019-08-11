Eid-ul-Adha: Prez urges Muslims to celebrate in moderation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana wished all Muslims a Happy Eid-ul Adha celebration.

The president in his message said Islam should remind Muslims of the need to sacrifice and live in peace with others.

“Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion for us to remember the sacrifices Prophet Ibrahim made in obedience to the will of God. Islam means peace and submission to the will of God. Islam should, thus, indicate in us a sense of sacrifice-a sense of sacrifice that puts others and our nation first. That is the meaning of Eid-ul-Adha, ” he said.

The President said although Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity for celebration, the celebration must be done in moderation.

“We gave a right to make merry and celebrate. But let us celebrate and make merry in moderation. I pray for a trouble-free and accident-free Eid celebration. May the Almighty Allah bless us all, and make our nation great and strong. Alasamu Alaikum!

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

