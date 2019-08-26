Edwin Provencal appointed as new MD of BOST

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr. Edwin Provencal as (the new ) Chief Executive Officer for the Bulk Oil and Transport (BOST) company limited.

Mr. Provencal will replace Mr. Goerge Mensah Okley-who resigned from his post last week-if confirmed by the Management Board of BOST.

Mr. Mensah Okley tendered in his resignation to the President after serving a little over two years at the state entity.

Mr. Provencal is currently the Technical Director to the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu.

A statement signed by Deputy Energy Minister, Joseph Cudjoe, on Monday, August 26, requested the Board to take “due note and assess the suitability of Mr. Provencal for the appointment accordingly.”

