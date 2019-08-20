Ed Sheeran failed music college before catapulting to global stardom

Ed Sheeran failed all his music subjects in college, a letter from the institution has revealed.

According to the document from the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) in Guildford, the Shape of You singer received F grades in all six of the music subjects he took there in 2010.

They included fails for songcraft and professional musicianship.

The letter is being displayed as a part of a free exhibition dedicated to the star’s life which opened in Ipswich today.

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition has been curated by the 28-year-old’s father John, and features private family photographs, unseen art and personal items from the superstar himself.

Speaking about the ACM letter, John said his son had become “disillusioned” by his studies just three weeks after enrolling.

He explained that Ed had been offered a spot to support British artist Just Jack on tour in 2009, but his college had refused to give him permission to go.

Source: Skynews

