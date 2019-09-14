EC breaching regulations for voter exhibition exercise-NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has suggested the Electoral Commission (EC) is in complete breach of provisions of CI 91, Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2016, particularly Regulations 22(2) and 23(3) which deals clearly with Compilation of provisional register of voters as well as Exhibition of the same register.

13/09/2019

THE EC IS NOT ACTING LAWFULLY

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, is in complete breach of provisions of CI 91, Public Elections (Registration of Voters)

Regulations, 2016, particularly Regulations 22(2) and 23(3) which deals clearly with Compilation of provisional register of voters as well as Exhibition of the same register.

For the records, Regulations 22(2) states “At the end of the compilation of the provisional register as provided in subregulation (1), a copy of the provisional register shall be given to each registered political party in the form determined by the Commission”.

Furtherance to the above provision, Regulations 23(3) of CI 91 states also, “The Commission shall in addition to the publication provided in subregulation (1), post the provisional register on the website of the Commission”.

Regulations 22(2) of CI 91, enjoins, without any ambiguity, the Electoral Commission to provide each registered political party with a copy of the provisional register within a period not more than three (3) months.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to receive a copy of the limited register of voters registered onto the Electoral Commission’s register in the limited registration exercise the Commission undertook as far back as June, 2019.

Again, Regulations 23(3) enjoins the Commission, to publish within the same period as provided under Regulations 22(1) of CI 91, to post a copy of the provisional register on its website.

A simple exercise of accessing the website of the Electoral Commission on the internet today, would reveal that the website is shut down, with an indication of it being under construction.

This is in blatant violation of the Regulations that guide the exercises of the Electoral Commission on the limited registration undertaken and the exhibition thereof underway across some selected polling stations across the country.

It is not for nothing that this provision compels the EC to make available, copies of the register to all registered political parties. It is to ensure participation and satisfaction of all parties involved in the electoral process and also to build trust and confidence of stakeholders in the activities of the Commission.

The Commission must ensure to deal with these urgent matters and to renew confidence in the process and to ensure that all regulations that are spelt out in their conducts, are adhered to.

Signed:

Rockson-Nelson E.K. Dafeamekpor Mp, South Dayi, Member, Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Parliament of Ghana

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

