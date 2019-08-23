General News

EC announces date for transfer of votes for aspirants in Assembly Elections

0

The Electoral Commission (EC) has given the green light for interested candidates in the upcoming District Level and Unit Committee election, who want to transfer their votes to take note of the dates for the exercise.

A statement issued and signed by Madam Sylvia Annor, the Head of Public Relations said the transfer window will begin today [Friday] and end on August 28, 2019.

Aspirants are to contact the District Offices of the EC, the statement further announced.

It said: ‘’The Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the General Public that, Transfer of Votes for candidates who want to contest in the upcoming District Level and Unit Committee elections in Electoral Areas other than where they registered will be opened from Friday 23rd August,
2019 to Wednesday 28th August, 2019.

You might also like..

Ufeministi Anyidado for Vulnerable Women & Children…

We’II be vindicated after probe-PPA Board reacts to…

All aspiring candidates who want to transfer their votes should contact District Offices of the Electoral Commission.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Ufeministi Anyidado for Vulnerable Women & Children organises GBV workshop for…

General News

We’II be vindicated after probe-PPA Board reacts to dissolution call

General News

Murdered Police Woman promoted posthumously

General News

Dissolve entire board of PPA to ensure a clean investigation-GII to Prez

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: