Eastern has received its fair share of roads construction-Minister

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour has described President Akufo-Addo’s success in the roads sector as remarkable.

Speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said out of 77,000 kilometres of roads we had in the country, only 40% were in good shape.

He said, averagely, every region was faced with the challenge of having deplorable roads in the percentage of 60.

The Eastern region he lamented was of no exemption with 35% of roads in the region being in good shape.

”But due to the hard work of the president and the Finance Minister, Roads Minister, we have managed to award contracts to have over 181 kilometres of roads repaired.”

The regional minister said an amount of GHc500 million would be needed for the repair works in his region.

As part of his two-day working visit to the Eastern Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the reconstruction of Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road.

The contract for the 41.4km road project was awarded to First Sky Limited, a first class local construction firm at the cost of GH¢144,936543.44.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Region.



These are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).



The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).



These projects are being undertaken at an estimated cost of GH¢ 387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

