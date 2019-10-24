Early diagnosis remains the foundation of breast cancer control-Deputy CEO, NYA

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Akosua Manu has added her voice to the need for women and men as well to seek her care for breast cancer.

She said early detection is the surest way to treat breast cancer.

The Deputy CEO was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on the upcoming health walk as part of the National Youth Week Celebration.

This year’s Youth Week celebration themed “Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor,” seeks to celebrate the achievements of the youth in all sectors of the economy, while highlighting positive efforts being made by the Authority to facilitate youth development.

She further explained that the health walk will bring together 15,000 young people to recognize the benefits of public health and issues that are crucial to healthy living.

The health walk would be followed by a health screening with a major focus on breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked in countries across the world, and helps to increase attention and support for awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment as well as palliative care for women facing this disease.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, and is the most common cause of cancer among women in most countries.

Early diagnosis remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control. When found early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured. If detected late, however, curative treatment is often no longer an option. In such cases, treatment may improve quality of life and delay disease progression, while supportive and palliative care should be readily available to relieve suffering for patients and their families.

