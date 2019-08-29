General News

E/R Minister goes berserk, sacks journalist from sod-cutting ceremony

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Dafour is in the news for the wrong reasons he sacked a reporter with Nkawkaw based Life FM, Afia Agyeeiwaa Badu, from a sod-cutting ceremony at Old Jejeti, a farming community in the Kwahu West Municipality.

Even though the programme was being held by the assembly, and an official invitation was extended to the station, Mr. Kwakye Dafour, threatened to leave the programme if the reporter stays for another minute and so the assembly had to sacrifice the reporter.

The minister last week Thursday went over board during an interview with morning show host of the same station when he described the host as uneducated.

The host wanted to find out why the government contracted a company called KETEKRAKYE TIMBER RECOVERY LTD to clear tree stumps in the Afram River which the fisher folks are vehemently protesting.

However, the minister got infuriated and verbally attacked the host describing him as uneducated.

The station has since been demanding an apology from the regional minister which he has refused.

The scene at the ceremony today was an embarrassing one for the reporter.

Narrating her ordeal, the reporter said she broke down in tears when some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), started ridiculing her after the minister’s outburst.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

