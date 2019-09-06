Sports

Dr. Kwame Kyei joins GFA Prez election

0

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unity Group of
Companies, Dr Kwame Kyei has confirmed he will run for office as Ghana Football
Association President.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei II named Dr. Kwame Kyei as a new
executive chairman of Asante Kotoko in 2016.

He has beeen tipped as the favourite
for the GFA post.

Other persons whop have expressed
interest in the seat are Fred Pappoe and Alhaji Grunsah.

Dr Kwame Kyei was born on 2nd February, 1961 in Accra. He
hails from Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti region, but grew up in Accra. He is
happily married to Mrs. Favour Kyei and blessed with six children. He is a
Christian and a Philanthropist whose life has been a blessing to many.

He began his business
empire at Taifa in Accra from 1995 and the progress has been tremendously
inspiring. From Taifa Dr. Kyei became the leader at Ghana Oil Company – Goil,
and since then his business steadily expanded. In 2002 he was granted an oil
Marketing License by the National Petroleum Authority leading to the
establishment of Unity Oil company Ltd, an oil marketing company in Ghan.

Dr. Kyei is the CEO
of a number of businesses aside Unity Oil company. Among the other businesses
he own are Light Fm & TV, Vision 1 fm, sports Hotel and the Sport
Recreational center and many other subsidiaries. He has branches of the Unity
Oil all over Accra and Kumasi.

In 2013 he was awarded the Best Petroleum and Gas Entrepreneur. He received an Honorary Doctor of services and Development degree from International Ministerial Council of Europe- an affiliate of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and Ghana.

By: Rainbow Sports

