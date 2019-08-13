Don’t vote for NDC in 2020 if you want free SHS to continue-Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaian voters to retain the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 in order not to have the Free Senior School policy scrapped.

“I know that there are people in this country who don’t want this policy, who have been campaigning against this policy. They are dreaming that they are going to come back to power to cancel the policy, he said.

He was sure the NDC will not return in 2020 and that the free SHS has come stay.

“I want them to know that they are not coming back to power, and the Free Senior High School policy has come to stay. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams; they dreamt in 2016 that they were on course for victory. They did not know that the Ghanaian people were no longer interested in entrusting them with power. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams”.

The President made this known on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, when he addressed staff and students of the Bolgatanga Senior High School, Bolgatanga, in the Upper West Region, as part of his 2-day working visit to that region.

The policy he said has yielded positive results despite the criticism from the opposition NDC.

“I am confident that the results of those exams next year are going to show that this policy is a good policy for our development. The policy is in your hands and you can demonstrate the quality of the education that you have received by the quality of the results of next year’s exams. I have confidence that the result will be positive and everyone will say, ‘Yes!, it was a good idea to go down this road. Our young men and women are benefiting, and this is the way to go for progress and development,” President Akufo-Addo added

Addressing the concerns of the school, the President indicated that, within the next two weeks, the award of the contract for a new dormitory block and a new classroom will be awarded.

“Some of the things that he wants to have done are going to be the responsibility of the Minister for Education, and that is why he came down today. The bus is the concern of Mr President and that is my personal commitment. Big Boss, very soon, you will get a new bus,” the President said, to a rapturous applause from the students.

With students from SHS 1 to SHS 3 all going to be beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy across Ghana, the President indicated that, for the first time in the nation’s history, over 1.2 million students will be enrolled in Free Senior High school education in Ghana.

“These figures have never ever been attained in the history of our country. The Minister for Education has said that enrolment in our senior high schools has gone up by 50% since the policy was introduced and this policy has come to stay,” he added.

On why he is spending a lot of resources on education, President Akufo-Addo explained that “it is better that we spend the money on the future of Ghana, rather than just consuming it and ‘chopping’ the money amongst ourselves. Before I became President, in my campaign I said that I was prepared to use the oil money to educate our children and not to allow it to go into the pockets of politicians and civil servants, and that is exactly what I am doing.”

The president some few days ago indicated the Free Senior High School policy, introduced and implemented in 2017, will, from next month in September, have all students from SHS 1 to SHS 3 being its beneficiaries.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “In all, 1.2 million children will be enrolled in our High Schools across the country under the policy, making it the largest number of students so enrolled in our history.”

The President made this known on Saturday, 10th August, 2019, when he delivered the keynote address at the 4th graduation ceremony of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani, in the Bono Region.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo indicated that “it is, thus, inevitable that, from 2020, when the first batch of free SHS students graduate, our universities and other tertiary institutions will be confronted with the challenge of higher numbers of students seeking admission.”

As a result, Government, he said, is undertaking a comprehensive programme of expanding infrastructure at the various tertiary institutions to accommodate the expected higher numbers.

This intervention, the President explained, will provide increased opportunities for young people to further their education, pursue their dreams, and, ultimately, contribute their quota to the development of the country.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

