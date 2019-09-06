Don’t cover up PDS rot-Minority to Prez
Former
Deputy Minister for Energy under the Mahama led administration; Abu Jinapor has
called on government to desist from its attempt to cover up the Power Distribution
Services (PDS) saga.
In a statement, the former deputy minister said he has gathered information
to the effect that ‘’…the so-called Guarantee was procured under dubious circumstances, a
clear violation of CP 24 and 31 which means the PDS takeover was illegal.’’
Mr. Jinapor who is also the Member
of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency said ‘’It must equally be made clear that we shall remain
vigilant and resolute in our quest to ensure that the continuous looting and
plundering of the resources of ECG which is our collective strategic national
asset is brought to an immediate halt.
From the foregoing, the Akufo-Addo
Government must immediately publish both the FTI Consulting Group report and
Government’s own report for scrutiny by the good people of Ghana.’’
Read Below the full statement
GOVERNMENT ATTEMPTS TO COVER UP OUTCOME OF PDS INVESTIGATIONS MUST
CEASE.
Incontrovertible information
available has confirmed an orchestrated agenda by government to manipulate
findings of investigations into the PDS scandal.
It is troubling that despite public
outcry and major resentment following the PDS scandal which has been described
by several government officials including the Energy Minister, Mr. Peter Amewu
as a Fraudulent deal perpetuated by the PDS Consortium and its
accomplices, the Akufo-Addo Government is hell bent on manipulating the outcome
of investigations to the detriment of the Nation.
It is equally mind boggling to note that after promising the people of
Ghana that investigations into the alleged Fraudulent deal would be completed
within one month, Government officials have resorted to one excuse after
another to buy more time ostensibly to distort the real findings and hoodwink
unsuspecting Ghanaians.
I wish to place on record that the
investigations by both Government of Ghana and FTI Consulting Group of USA have
been completed and ready for action.
Unimpeachable information has revealed
that due to the culpability of officialdom especially in the report, the
Akufo-Addo led Government has deliberately decided to frustrate, dither and
delay the publication of the final report and the pursuit of consequential
actions with the objective of masterminding a cover up.
Government must be made aware that
we are aware of the fact that the so-called Guarantee was procured under
dubious circumstances, a clear violation of CP 24 and 31 which means the PDS
takeover was illegal.
The Akufo-Addo led administration
must therefore be cautioned that any attempt to cover up that specific critical
issue will not be countenanced.
It is also clear that some
Government officials discharged their duties with negligence and must not be
shielded as this Government is strenuously attempting to do.
It must equally be made clear that
we shall remain vigilant and resolute in our quest to ensure that the
continuous looting and plundering of the resources of ECG which is our
collective strategic national asset is brought to an immediate halt.
From the foregoing, the Akufo-Addo
Government must immediately publish both the FTI Consulting Group report and
Government’s own report for scrutiny by the good people of Ghana.
Anything short of a complete,
unedited and undeducted report shall be rejected and denounced.
Signed,
John Abdulai Jinapor
Former Deputy Minister for Energy
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal