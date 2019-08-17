Don’t come here to campaign in 2020 if you value your lives-Residents to MP, DCE

Some angry residents in Breman Diabene in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region have cautioned the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Anthony Effah and his District Chief Executive (DCE), for Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa constituency not to come and campaign in the area if they value their lives.

The residents expressed disappointment in the MP, DCE, and government for failing to deliver their campaign promises made to them.

According to them, they voted for the NPP in the 2016 elections because the party promised to repair their poor road as well as construct a bridge for them.

However, the NPP has failed to deliver this campaign promise, a resident said.



“We are waiting for them to come here and campaign. If they value their lives, they should not come here, ” a resident told Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw.

The aggrieved youth have also threatened to destroy a coconut bridge in the area to prevent the politicians from coming there to campaign.

“They should not come here, if they value their lives, they should not come here. We will destroy their vehicles and other property they will bring along. They should not come here to campaign again.”

Another resident narrated how they struggle to transport people to the hospital including pregnant women due to the poor nature of their road adding, “we will best them mercilessly if they dare come here to campaign. We will beat them until they run away.”

On his part, the Chief of the area, Nana Larbi I said he feels disappointed in the Member of Parliament and the DCE.

“Our major occupation here is farming but due to the poor road network, we don’t get vehicles to transport our produce to markets for us to sell. When that happens, our produce rot and the investments we put in our farming go waste.”

“I am giving them from now to December if nothing is done on our road, I will personally organize a massive demonstration against the MP and his DCE. I will also place a ban on them from campaigning in the constituency, ” he warned.

