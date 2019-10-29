Don’t come here to campaign if you don’t fix our roads-Angry Residents

Residents at Dansoman junction have vowed to kick out politicians who will come and campaign ion the area over the deplorable nature of their roads.

Rainbow Radio’s Nyhiraba Kwabena Asirifi visited the scene and reported that the deplorable nature of the road has made it difficult for motorists to ply the road.

Reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said the road has developed port wells, leaving the road flooded anytime it rains.

Drivers who spoke to him expressed their frustrations and the damage the deplorable road have on their vehicles.

The residents told our reporter they have complained about the deplorable nature of the road, but authorities have not responded.

The situation he said was not different at First Light and Pamprom.

”The deplorable nature of the road is having serious implications on our finances. We have to go to the repairs on a regular basis. Our vehicles are damaged on a daily basis. This is not a pothole but a pot well,” a driver said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

