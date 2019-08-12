Don’t allow strangers to send your wards to school, they could be kidnapped-Chief

The Chief of Ablekuma Joma Zongo Chief Sarki Musah Nsoh has advised parents to take care of their wards in order to protect them from kidnappers.

He admonished parents to desist from sending unknown people to send their wards to school since it could lead to possible threats and kidnapping.

He said this at a Muslim prayer held to climax their Eid Adha celebration on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He encouraged Muslims to continue praying to Allah to expose all evil men and kidnappers who are on the verge of destroying the peace and stability Ghana is known for.

He added that the relevance of Eid- Adha celebration is for sacrifice hence the need for Muslims to be guided by these principles and always to give to the needy in society.

Meanwhile, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for any persons who might seek to destroy the peace and unity Ghana enjoys.

“We should remain vigilant in our communities and neighbourhoods. We must watch out for agent provocateurs, who will want to breach the peace in order to undo all the successes that we have chalked in our developmental journey this far.

According to him, “Ghana continues to remain an island of peace in a troubled region. We must not let that slip from our hands. Let us report any suspicious characters in our communities to the security agencies, so that the name of Islam is not soiled on the altar of some political goal that misguided elements may seek to achieve.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

