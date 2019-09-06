Do not deny students access to school on grounds of not wearing new uniform-GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned schools not to deny pupils or students access to school on grounds that that child is not using the new uniform.

Director-General Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa addressing a press conference on Thursday reiterated that management of GES intends to gradually face out the existing school uniform of our public Junior High Schools (JHS) beginning 2019/2020 academic year.

He

added: ‘’It must be noted by pupils/students,

parents/guardians and the general public that the current school uniform for

the Junior High Schools are still usable in all schools.’’

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa in April this year told the media that the introduction of the school uniform to

pupils of JHS is a psychological strategy to make the pupils see themselves as

part of the Senior High School education system rather than the JHS.

“When you go to other countries and you finish

primary school, you exit straight into secondary school; Junior secondary or

senior secondary is part of the entire secondary education.

“ In our case, our structure is such that JHS

students are part of the primary school. So they tend to see themselves as

primary school students [pupils] but the idea of the introduction of these

uniforms is to let them see themselves as secondary school students,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GES boss at the press

conference yesterday [Thursday] stressed on the point that the suspension of

levies in schools remain in force and all Heads of Schools are to note that

pupils/students should not be levied to fund terminal examinations.

He said: ‘’We will work with District Directors, Heads of Schools and teachers to ensure that terminal examinations are conducted smoothly in all schools. Every child, irrespective of the person’s financial circumstances should be able to participate in terminal assessment in all schools. The GES acknowledges and appreciates the continued role played by parents through Parent/Teacher Associations (PTAs) in the development and growth of schools.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

