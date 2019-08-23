Dissolve entire board of PPA to ensure a clean investigation-GII to Prez

Antigraft agency, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has said the suspension of the CEO of the Public Authority (PPA) was the best way to go.

Programmes Manager Mrs. Mary Addah told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the documentary dubbed ‘Contracts for Sale’ is terribly bad.

The documentary brings to the fore so many issues that actually require further investigations, she suggested.

In the documentary, Mr. Boateng was accused of establishing a company called Talent Discovery Limited, which won some government contracts through restrictive tendering and subsequently selling the contracts to individuals and other institutions.

The GII boss although commending the president for suspending the PPA boss, called for the dissolution of the entire board.

She stressed, it was not enough to suspend the PPA boss but dissolve the entire board.

Mrs. Addah said for proper and clean investigations to be conducted, the board must be dissolved.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has referred the allegations of corruption leveled against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. AB Adjei to the Special Prosecutor.

This follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, tilted ‘Contracts for Sale’.

He has also been suspended from his post and a directive has been forwarded to the Board of PPA to have him hand over to his Deputy CEO, Frank Mante.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin.

‘’President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their proper action,’’ the statement added. Mr. Adjei, per Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni’s latest piece, ‘Contracts for Sale, was said to have established his own company under the name Talent Discovery Limited incorporated in June 2017 which has won some government contracts through restrictive tendering,’’ a statement from the presidency said.

The GII indicated ‘’the action by the president has shown that he [Nana Addo] knows what he was about. In recent times, he was tagged as a clearing agent on corruption cases but on this case, he has shown that he knows what he was about. Going forward, this precedence should not change depending on who is involved or whatever the issue might be. Fighting corruption must be consistent, deliberate, and persistent. Nana Addo musts be persistent and continue with the fight. We cannot be perfect but we could be better.’’

She said the firm has trained and provided support for investigative journalists to expose corruption.

She revealed a centre set up by GII, Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre to provide support for victims of corruption.

She noted some of the cases needed further investigation to establish the truth hence the decision by GII to work with investigative journalists.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

