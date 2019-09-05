Discuss ideas that will transform football in Ghana-Attram to Congress

President of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Godwin Attram, has advised club administrators and other football stakeholders attending today’s congress to diligently discuss the Football Association Statues that will enhance all levels of football development in Ghana.

The GFA / NC Extra-Ordinary Congress, which is taking place today [Thursday] at the Physicians and Surgeons Center in Accra, is expected to approve or disapprove policy frameworks, structures, Code of Ethics, Rules contained in the newly drafted Statues of Normalization Committee aimed at charting a new path for football in the country.

God Attram wants the gathering of the highest decision making the body in the game to be a fruitful one that will focus not only on elite divisions but also strong fundamentals for Grass-root football.

“We want football to come back because it has been a long while without competitive football in the country after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas N# 12 expose. The congress is very important but can never be a fruitful one if football people do not consider the foundations.

“I’m expecting congressmen to discuss important subjects that will help football come back strongly across all angles comprising of the grassroots level through to the top flight. They should not focus only on the premier league or division one games but some serious attention must be paid to the babies as well because Juvenile football is the bedrock of football development in the country that serves Premier league clubs, Division One, and even the national team’s formation.”

Attram De Visser won the just ended Greater Accra Football Association Tournament after beating Charity Stars FC 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw game in regulation time, in a competition which featured 86 grassroots Division Two Clubs and Godwin Attram lauded the initiative by highlighting the positives of the competition and how his team is preparing ahead of the upcoming Top four.

“We are still in our celebration mood but training very hard at all time to lift the top four tournament too, because the RFA has decided to organized a Top Four tourney for the winners and runner ups from both Accra and Eastern blocks so we are fully focused and preparing for it to complement the joy of our teaming fans.

“The RFA (Regional Football Association) did well to organise the GAFA tournament, it has helped the clubs and the players. It was a beautiful tournament, which helps many young talented players, I only wish the leaders of the game will do a lot more to help these young talented players carrier, I was honestly enthused about what I saw during the competition.

The Just ended GAFA tournament had over 100 Division 2 clubs from Accra and Eastern Regions.

Attram De Visser defeated Charity Stars Fc in the final in shoot-out to win the Greater Accra sector whilst Okwahu United beat Kade Hotspurs to lift the Eastern Sector trophy.

The Top Four Tournament which date is yet to be announced will have Attram De Visser Academy, Charity Stars FC, Okwahu United and Kade Hotspurs battling for honours.

By: Rainbow Sports

