Diego Maradona given hero’s welcome and watches game from throne at old club Newell’s

How do you welcome a legend like Diego Maradona back to your club?

With a pitch-side throne, of course.

The former Argentina forward was appointed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata manager last month and on Tuesday took his side to his former club Newell’s Old Boys, who he played for briefly in 1993.

Maradona was presented with a framed painting, a canvas artwork, a Newell’s shirt and a throne – which he signed – before the match at a packed Marcelo Bielsa Stadium.

He also danced and joined in the home fans’ chants as they sung his name before kick-off.

Gimnasia began the match, Maradona’s sixth in charge, bottom of the table but won 4-0 at title-chasing Newell’s.

The game also came a day before Maradona’s 59th birthday.

Source: BBC

