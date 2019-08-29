Did the NPP lie to Ghanaians when it promised to build 350 SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS? Nii Obodai Writes

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 promised to build 350 Senior High Schools after winning political power.

Its former Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, communicated this to Ghanaians.

The construction of 200-day SHS was a major component of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s campaign message prior to the 2012 polls.

But the NPP criticised the then government for failing to deliver on that promise.

In that year, the NPP accused the former NDC government under former President Mahama of building only 4 out the 200 they promised.

He accused the Mahama-led administration of copying his party’s idea.

“This whole idea of John Mahama saying I will build 200 schools was in reaction to Nana Addo’s plan to build 350-day schools as part of the free SHS agenda. So John Mahama also brought this thing that I am also going to build schools, it wasn’t part of their initial plan,” he said.

Nana Akomea at the time failed to give a time frame in which the schools will be built but was confident Ghanaians were going to the schools by the end of the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

Each school building was expected to cost ₵3.5 million.

But shockingly in January 2019, the NPP backtracked on the promise saying it never promised to construct 350 senior high schools.

The former Communications Director was said to have spoken in his own capacity and not that of the party.

The Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Siaka Stephen, shockingly denied the promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to construct 350 day senior high schools.

In an interview with Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the MP who is currently the Deputy Bono Regional Minister, he said the promise was not a manifesto promise but was a personal opinion of Nana Akomea.

When he was confronted with the question of the party lying to Ghanaians he insisted the party never made that promise and so Ghanaians should treat that promise as a political opinion of a party member.

Political leaders must be held accountable for their promises especially in the run-up to an election.

They should also be bold to apologize to Ghanaians when they deceive them to win political power.

Being honest as a politician is something politicians in Ghana lack, they usually take voters for granted, fail to apologise where necessary.

If by the end of the first term of Nana Addo, we do not see the 350 senior high schools, then they should apologize to Ghanaians for deceiving them.

By: Nii Obodai

