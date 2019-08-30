Derailment at Tesano

A six-coach train has derailed at the Tesano Train Station same as the exchange point in Accra.

A Tema stationed mechanic told Rainbow Radio’s Daniel Asuku the vehicle was on try from Tema to Accra when it derailed at that zone where locomotives could change track either from Accra to Tema.

”Mr Mensah as the only name he mentioned to me said the there was an open rail line causing the ditch,” he reported.

Meanwhile, among the workmen on site ensuring the locomotive get moving within time was a civil engineer who said the machine was on the wrong track.

It would be recalled that there was a similar incident around the same spot in recent past which would take considerable time to get fixed to clear the way but this engineer assures this one is moving within 24 hours.

By: Daniel Asuku

