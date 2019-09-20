Deportation of Aisha Huang was a mistake-Prez

President Nana Akufo-Addo has posited that the government’s decision to deport Chinese national, Aisha Huang for engaging in illegal mining was a mistake.

Speaking a forum at Princeton University in the United States during his visit to the United States of America, the president said “I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake and that is why that process and procedure is being stopped.”

Aisha Huang was recently deported for illegally engaging galamsey.

She was tagged the galamsey queen following her illegal activities.

She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

However, government discontinued the case on court any reason, a situation that generated controversy in the county.

He was responding to a question by a Ghanaian based in the US state of Colorado, on what his response was on allegations of his appointees engaging in galamsey, he said

The president challenged the individual, one Solomon Owusu, to provide evidence to support his claim, adding “People make these statements but they never come forward to produce the evidence. It is difficult but if you have it, why do you keep it, why don’t you send it to the authorities in Ghana…what is the purpose of this information you have on you in Colorado? It is needed in Accra, not in Colorado.”

According to the president, he was “interested in getting hold of information that will allow a proper investigation to be carried out, and then the consequences taken.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

