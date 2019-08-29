Demolish all structures at Buduburam, it is a criminal zone-Chief

The Odikro of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Nana Kojo Essel II, Has called for the immediate demolition of the Liberian Camp.

Describing the area as a danger zone, the traditional ruler said the area has over the years served as a hideout for hardened criminals, armed robbers and other social miscreants.

Nana Essel II bemoaned increasing rate in criminal activities such as armed robbery, sale of hard drugs, prostitution in the area.

‘’I am appealing to President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency storm the area with military officers to demolish the camp because residents living around there are now in fear and panic.’’

He revealed how he is compelled to bury dead bodies on an almost daily basis due to the increased criminal activities in the area.

“I have to bury dead bodies abandoned in the area. Most of the corpses have missing body parts, obviously they use them for ritual purposes,” he bemoaned.

The Gomoa Budumburam chief revealed that the Liberia Camp is a no go area around 6:00 pm and anyone who dares try is either robbed or killed.

“The police are even afraid to go there because these armed robbers, mostly Ghanaians, have taken over the camp,” he said.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

