DCE of Builsa South, 3 others disqualified from contesting NPP orphan constituency primaries

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disqualified four persons to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Upper West Region where the party does not have MPs (orphan constituencies).

The four aspirants are from Bawku Central, Nandam, Builsa South and Binduri for various petitions against them.

Their disqualification came as a result of report submitted on the various parliamentary aspirants including the petitions to the party’s headquarters in Accra.

Out of the four constituencies, it was only the Builsa South constituency aspirant in the person of Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba whose disqualification left his main contender to go unopposed on the ticket of the NPP.

Information gathered indicates that he lied about his problem regarding the people he allegedly defrauded to get appointed as DCE.

But the frequent petition made government to investigate and found out that there was no way he could pay the people their money.

Going forward, the regional executives concluded that he was not fit to lead the party with these scandals around his neck.

Some aggrieved customers of a microfinance allegedly owned by the DCE in 2018 petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help them retrieve their locked up funds.

The depositors, said they were over 600 in number and demanded release of their locked up funds in a sum of GHc450, 000 invested in 2013.

They also demanded damages from the DCE to the tune of GHc36, 000 following a court case filed against him at the Bawku Circuit Court.

The group of depositors in a release that same year disclosed that they caused the arrest of the DCE but the police later granted him bail and the case was subsequently filed in court but none of the defendants appeared in court.

The DCE who was the director of COMAID Microfinance was served with judgement.

The aggrieved customers further disclosed the DCE had promised to pay them their deposits should he be appointed and confirmed as DCE.

In 2013, the DEC reportedly announced the establishment of the finance institution and promised a package in his company with investment yielding returns at a varying rate of 120%, 90%, 60% and 25% for a period of 12 months.

He told the customers the investment was going into a gold business, the statement from the aggrieved customers noted.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

