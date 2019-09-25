Damango SHS branded in NPP colours, MP calls for sanctions from GES

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has called out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for branding the Damngo Senior High School in their party colours whiles school was still in section.

It remains unclear reasons for the action by the party but our checks have revealed the party branded the school due to the pending parliamentary primary in the constituency.

However, the MP says the action was regrettable and has called on the Ghana Education Service to sanction persons behind the action.

He wondered what would have happened should other political parties go to the same school to brand other structures in their party colours.

‘’Folks, the school-branded in NPP colours is Damongo SHS. How can this be acceptable, students are in school? This is a PUBLIC SCHOOL!

What happens if other political parties also start branding public schools or go to the same SHS to start branding other structures?

This is a matter that requires answers from the school management, GES and the Ministry.

If Government has introduced a policy that allows political parties to brand Public Schools, the nation must be officially informed. If not we expect sanctions,’’ he wrote.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

