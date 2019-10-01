CSE will promote sexual promiscuity & homosexuality-Psychologist

Educationist and psychologist at the University of Education, Winneba Mr. Samuel Zigah, has argued that the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) will lead to sexual promiscuity among teens.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the agenda would have negative sexual and psychological effects on our children.

To him, this curriculum being introduced is an affront to our cultural values and beliefs as a country.

He insisted the children would be exposed to the tendencies of practising sex to cure their curiosity after being taught.

Mr. Zigah said the scrapped Life Skills and Religious and Moral Education courses, had contents that gave our children training on sexual reproductive contents relevant to their ages.

The psychologist said every child is curious hence would practice whatever they are taught.

‘’We cannot teach these things in our schools, we must allow society to teach these things. Our cultural; values frown on them,’’ he stressed.

He quizzed if the CSE was agenda to introduce same-sex relationship through the backdoor.

He admonished stakeholders to demand a review of the document to be in line with our values and as a country.

He further argued no amount of teaching, could help our children because society has contributed to the high level of indiscipline in our communities and until we change as a society, our children would follow our steps.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has refuted claims that the CSE would introduce LGBT agenda and promote promiscuity.

A statement from the GES said: ‘’ The new Standard Based Curriculum being implemented has nothing to do with LGBT issues, masturbation or explicit display/labelling of intimate body parts.

In all the training programmes on the curriculum from simulation through master training to the training of the 152.000 KG-P6 teachers, there was no mention of any of the issues referred to above.

The CSE does not seek to throw out the advocacy for sexual abstinence, but rather seeks to reinforce it. The goal of CSE is to equip school children with age and cultural appropriate information to explore and nurture positive values and attitudes towards their sexual and reproductive health and to develop self -esteem, respect for human rights and gender equality. It further seeks to help students to make informed decisions about their health, with emphasis on Ghanaian cultural values and norms.

Member states of the United Nations are mandated to toll out CSE in accordance with their cultural norms and values. 11 is therefore wrong to insist that CSE as practiced in Europe or North America has the same structures and content as is being rolled out in Ghana.

Indeed on the 2, of April 2019, the Ghana Education Service wrote to the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment to request the insertion of the phrase -within the acceptable cultural values and norms of the Ghanaian Society’. In the third objective of Page 3 of the CSE guidelines in circulation.

The insertion has not been made yet and therefore GES has not finally approved the CSE guidelines being discussed on various media platforms.

The GES wishes to assure the general public that no special sessions have been organized or will ever be organized by the GES to train students as advocates for sexual rights, let alone LGBT rights which are culturally, socially, legally, morally and religiously alien to Ghana.

The GES is a state Agency and will not under any circumstance implement any programme which goes contrarily to the legal, cultural norms, values and beliefs of the Ghanaian people.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

