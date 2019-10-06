CSE: I’II never promote an agenda inimical to our culture-Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government has no intention to introduce a policy in the country’s educational system that will be inimical to the development of basic and senior high school students.

According to the president, his administration has introduced policies that had transformed the educational sector including the Free SHS and will not carry out other programs that will lead beneficiaries of these policies astray.

His comments were in reference to the brouhaha over the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Religious bodies and civil society groups who have criticized e CSE have argued that it will introduce children to homosexuality.

Nana Akufo-Addo who was addressing a congregation at the St. Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi on Sunday assured Ghanaians and faith-based organizations to remain calm as no such policy was being introduced.

“Recently, there have been raging debates that Nana Addo government intends to introduce Comprehensive Sexuality Education as part of the curriculum for basic schools and the Free Senior High School Policy to indoctrinate the Ghanaian child. I didn’t introduce [the] policy for school children to be taught practices that are unacceptable and abominable to our cultural values. As a Christian, it will never happen that I will preside over such a program. Let’s all keep calm because there is no truth in what is being speculated. I will rather plead with you to continually pray for me to gain the wisdom, good health, and kindness, to govern this nation”, Nana Addo added.

