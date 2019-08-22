Crisis in banking sector national security threat-Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the crisis in the banking sector as a threat to national security.



In his first-ever Facebook Live Interaction with followers and Ghanaians, the former president expressed worry over the action by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) questioning if the revocation of licences of some 420 financial institutions.

In his view, the central bank contributed to the panic withdrawals that hit some financial institutions in the country through their poor management of the banking crisis.

He said the revocation has caused mass dislocation in the financial sector, increased mistrust of Ghanaians in banks and worsened the plight of Ghanaians.



’The crisis has created problems and deepened the widening mistrust in banks,’ he said.



He wondered why the BoG chose this path without considering other options because the action taken has threatened businesses and the survival of businesses.



He said revocation of licences would have been the last resort under an NDC government.



He noted the situation has created massive job losses, created hardship and jeopardised the health and wellbeing of customers as well as workers of the affected banking institutions.



He further quizzed if debts owed to contractors and banks contributed to their insolvency.



Mr. Mahama said he responded to the crisis because he could not look unconcerned when people were struggling and suffering due to the crisis.



In his view, the cost to the taxpayer to the tune of GHc20 billion could be more.

‘’Apart from the livelihood lost, the resolution cost of nearly GHc20 billion as we are told ultimately becomes a burden on the Ghanaian taxpayer.”

He made reference to the introduction of the Financial Sector Adjustment Credit (FSAC) from the World Bank to clean out the financial sector early 90s.

It was in association with the World Bank, introduced financial sector reforms with a Financial Sector Adjustment Programme in 1987.

The Ghanaian economy in the period 1976-83 had experienced severe crises, in addition to poor economic growth and severe balance of payments problems.

According to him, he has set up a team to study the situation but has also promised to freeze the new licences to new banks for a while, direct existing banks to list on the stock exchange.

” We will also consider temporal freezing of new banking licences for a period of time while encouraging as many banks as possible to list on The Ghana Stock Exchange within a time frame.”

He assured the affected banks and customers that he would provide a better alternative in to address the situation including a review of the banking act to provide better rules to the sector.

”A future NDC administration will assess the effectiveness of the regulatory architecture and identify gaps as well as the needed reforms to promote greater financial stability and growth.”

Clean-up Over-BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has confirmed that it has finally come to an end with its clean-up of the banks and special deposit-taking sector.

On Friday, it released a list of 23 savings and loans and finance houses whose licences have been revoked due to high levels of insolvency, weak corporate governance and over-exposure to related parties – which now allows the rest of such institutions to work hard toward regaining the trust of their existing and potential clients.

“The Bank of Ghana has with effect completed its clean-up of the banking, specialised deposit-taking (SDI) and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) sectors which began in August 2017,” the regulator said in a statement announcing revocation of licences from the S&Ls and finance houses.

In total, licences of nine universal banks, 347 microfinance companies – of which 155 had already ceased operations; 39 micro credit companies/moneylenders – 10 of which had already ceased operations; 15 savings and loans companies, eight finance house companies, and two non-bank financial institutions that had already ceased operations have been revoked.

“The Bank of Ghana is committed to ensuring that the banking, SDI, and NBFI sectors remain resilient, inclusive, and supportive of Ghana’s economic growth trajectory,” it said in its statement.

The Bank of Ghana added that it will remain vigilant; intensify on-site examinations and enforcement actions including the application of sanctions for non-compliance with statutory, prudential and other requirements; and ensure that early warning signs of distress are mitigated by regulated institutions expeditiously.

The central bank added that will also work with ARB Apex Bank to reposition the rural and community banking sector, so as to enable them better support rural economic development.

Also, it said, in partnership with the government of Ghana, the regulator will launch the commencement of operations for the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme in September 2019 to further strengthen protection of depositors’ interests.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

