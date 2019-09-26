Court frees 6 in Kasoa cop killers case

The Kaneshie

District has discharged six persons accused of being part of a gang that killed

two police officers at Buduburam in the Central Region on August 28, 2019.

Isaac Amissah, Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey

Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed were set free Thursday morning after the

prosecution withdrew the initial charges of conspiracy to commit murder,

abetment to murder and murder, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

who was in court.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent

of Police (ASP) Mr Sylvester Asare filed a new charge sheet which indicted the

prime suspect Eric Kojo Duah, also known as Sakora and three others who are at

large.

Duah and the other accused person – Mike Anim, and two

others named only as Theophilus and ‘K’ have been slapped with two counts of

conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of murder.

Duah was remanded into the custody of the Bureau of

National Investigations (BNI) by the court, presided over by Rosemond Doodua

Agyiri to assist with Investigations.

Hearing continues on October 9, 2019.

Murder

The suspects allegedly shot Sgt Dzamesi and L/Corporal

Awal, both attached to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the

Ghana Police Service at Budumburam near Kasoa, who were on task force duties on

the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

The suspects, who were using an unregistered Toyota

Camry vehicle and said to be driving recklessly, allegedly shot the unarmed

policemen after refusing to stop when the security officers signalled them to

do so.

Police said a pistol which allegedly belonged to Duah was found in the abandoned Toyota Camry and the Police Administration declared a manhunt operation aimed at getting the suspected killer(s) arrested.

Source: GraphicOnline

