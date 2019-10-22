General News

Council of State member Mogtar Shahanun dies

A Member of the Council of State, Mogtar Shahanun has died, aged 74. 

Mogtar Shahanun reportedly took ill and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

He would be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites.

He was Ghana’s ambassador to Burkina Faso from 2005 to 2009.

The late Shahanun also served as the first Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 1991 to 2002.

The late Shahanun is survived by two wives and ten children.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

