Corrupt people living in safe havens in Ghana-GACC Board Chair

Board Chairman for the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Nana Osei-Bonsu has said despite the existence of regulations to fight corruption, the capacities and capabilities of officials were below standard.

Speaking at the launch of the five-year strategic plan of GACC in Accra yesterday, he said whiles statutes and regulations have been instituted, we, however, not built the capacities and capabilities of our investigative institutions to the level where investigations and forensic audits can unearth and reveal numerous malfeasance that is occurring in rapid regularity. This needs to be checked.’’

Nana Osei-Bonsu said corruption was still rife and the perpetrators largely live in safe haven in this country.

‘’Indeed, we are at dangerous crossroads of corruption becoming the norm while the pursuit of integrity often feels like a frustrating, even punitive, dead end.’’

He bemoaned Ghana’s recent score on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which has dropped from a score of 48 in 2014 to 41 in 2018.

He said ‘’we live in a time where our youth can no longer get jobs by merit but by association with powerful political and non-political figures. We live in a time when confidence in our state anti-corruption institution is weaning. It is clear the promulgation of anti-corruption legislation is not enough to fight corruption in this country. We need new approach to fighting corruption-one that goes beyond a single actor, no matter how powerful that actor may be.’’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

