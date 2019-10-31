Construction of National Cathedral to start in March 2020-Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees seeing to the construction of the controversial National Cathedral have said the project will start in March 2020.

The board says the March deadline is to allow it finalize the paperwork for the project.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi Fm, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Victor Kusi Boateng said the board would soon publish the funds attained for the project.

“It takes a while for the architectural drawings to be ready after which the architect will take the architectural drawings to the structural engineer[s] who will also prepare their drawings and they should be very detailed and so it takes a lot of time to really develop the drawings.

“But by the grace of God, we are very close to the technical aspect of the project and that is why you have seen the demolition taking place, and the hoarding will be taking place very very soon and then construction will start,” he said.

He added that “construction work will start before the 6th of March. We are putting things in place. Very soon you will see advertisement in terms of contractors, procurement and so on…We are working on all those things.”

The project desin was unveiled in March 2018.

The new structure, inspired by the concepts of unity, harmony, and spirituality, will sit on 14 acres of gardens near the Osu Cemetery in Accra, and it will be a gathering place for people of all faiths.

“The Cathedral will address the missing link in our nation’s architecture by providing a Church of national purpose,” President Akufo-Addo said the same statement issued in connection to the unveling ceremony.

“It will be an interdenominational house of worship and prayer, as well as serve as the venue for formal state occasions of a religious nature, such as presidential inaugurations, state funerals, and national thanksgiving services.”

In addition to having a number of chapels and a baptistery, the cathedral will house a 5,000-seat auditorium, a music school, an art gallery, and the Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, which will tackle the subjects of Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

