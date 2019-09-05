Congress adopts new GFA statutes and election regulations
The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has voted unanimously to adopt the proposed new statutes presented before it by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.
At a historic Extraordinary Congress today in Accra, the Congress
members voted massively to adopt the statutes, which have now become binding on
the GFA.
The 155 members present voted to unanimously adopt the revised statutes.
The adoption of the revised statutes paves the way for elections
to be conducted to elect a new president for the Association, as well as a new
board.
Meanwhile Congress also unanimously adopted the Normalization Committee’s proposed regulations for the upcoming elections of the GFA.
Source: ghanafa.org