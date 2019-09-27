Conduct an inquiry into mass failure at law school-Effah Dartey

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey has said Ghana needs not less than 1 million lawyers to help manage legal issues in the country.

”Every district in Ghana should have at least 10 lawyers to advise them on legal issues”, he added.

He argued just like we have personal of family doctors, every Ghanaian citizen should have a lawyer to advise them on issues.

For him, we need a lot of lawyers hence the need to review how we produce lawyers.

He further suggested the system where all public universities to produce their lawyers instead of the current system being managed.

‘’Why must we have one regulatory body that produces lawyers? I have a problem with that,’’ he added.

Over 90 per cent of students who sat for this year’s Ghana School of Law entrance examination failed to qualify for admission.

Of the 1,820 candidates who sat for the entrance exams, only 128, representing 7 per cent passed.

The mass failure comes on the back of a similar failure in the Ghana Bar exams a few months ago.

More than 90 per cent of the 727 students who wrote that exams failed, sparking agitation amongst the students.

Reacting to it, lawyer Effah Dartey said he was surprised at the results.

He said although we have about 10 law schools offering LLB courses, there is only one law school i.e the Ghana Law School and before one is admitted, you must pass an entrance exam.

He quizzed if the marking schemes were high or the questions were difficult.

In his view, the number of students that passed was unacceptable and calls for an inquiry.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

